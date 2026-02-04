Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 86,560 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $48,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.76.

Micron Technology stock opened at $419.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The stock has a market cap of $472.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 61,123 shares worth $19,547,151. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

