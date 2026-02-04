Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,086 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $419.44 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 61,123 shares valued at $19,547,151. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.76.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

