SouthState Bank Corp Sells 9,437 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

SouthState Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 127,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,572,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 109,501 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 227,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $84.24.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,167.40. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 820,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citic Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on CSCO from $100 to $175 and kept an “outperform” rating — a very bullish revision that implies substantial upside and likely helped lift sentiment among institutional investors. Evercore price target raise

Evercore ISI raised its price target on CSCO from $100 to $175 and kept an “outperform” rating — a very bullish revision that implies substantial upside and likely helped lift sentiment among institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: investors bought ~89,631 call options (≈27% above typical daily call volume), signalling short-term bullish positioning and amplified demand for upside exposure. (No external link available)

Unusual options activity: investors bought ~89,631 call options (≈27% above typical daily call volume), signalling short-term bullish positioning and amplified demand for upside exposure. (No external link available) Positive Sentiment: Cisco presented at its second annual AI Summit (prepared remarks published), reiterating product roadmap and go-to-market momentum around AI networking and software — supporting the company’s argument for higher-growth margins from AI-driven workloads. AI Summit remarks transcript

Cisco presented at its second annual AI Summit (prepared remarks published), reiterating product roadmap and go-to-market momentum around AI networking and software — supporting the company’s argument for higher-growth margins from AI-driven workloads. Positive Sentiment: Corporate/strategy news: Cisco is tying its AI networking push to renewable-powered data centers — a move that can appeal to customers prioritizing sustainability while positioning Cisco for AI infrastructure spending. AI + renewables story

Corporate/strategy news: Cisco is tying its AI networking push to renewable-powered data centers — a move that can appeal to customers prioritizing sustainability while positioning Cisco for AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: Media/analysis pieces: Several articles discuss whether CSCO is a buy after recent highs and summarize analyst views; useful for retail readers but not a direct catalyst. MSN: is CSCO a buy?

Media/analysis pieces: Several articles discuss whether CSCO is a buy after recent highs and summarize analyst views; useful for retail readers but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other broker-coverage summaries note broad analyst support; these pieces recap sell-side sentiment but do not add new fundamental data. Zacks analyst summary

Zacks and other broker-coverage summaries note broad analyst support; these pieces recap sell-side sentiment but do not add new fundamental data. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears corrupted (shows 0 shares / NaN change), so it provides no actionable signal; ignore until clarified by reliable data providers. (No external link available)

Reported short-interest data appears corrupted (shows 0 shares / NaN change), so it provides no actionable signal; ignore until clarified by reliable data providers. (No external link available) Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate analyst coverage summaries are circulating (MSN roundup), which can influence sentiment but mostly reiterate existing bullish tilt after recent results and guidance. MSN analyst roundup

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

