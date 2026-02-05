Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $312.84 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $312,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Melius Research upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE GD opened at $352.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.47 and its 200-day moving average is $336.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.