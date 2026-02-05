First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,862 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 176,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 98,630 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,061,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 208,753 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on CSCO from $100 to $175 and kept an “outperform” rating — a very bullish revision that implies substantial upside and likely helped lift sentiment among institutional investors. Evercore price target raise

Evercore ISI raised its price target on CSCO from $100 to $175 and kept an “outperform” rating — a very bullish revision that implies substantial upside and likely helped lift sentiment among institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: investors bought ~89,631 call options (≈27% above typical daily call volume), signalling short-term bullish positioning and amplified demand for upside exposure. (No external link available)

Unusual options activity: investors bought ~89,631 call options (≈27% above typical daily call volume), signalling short-term bullish positioning and amplified demand for upside exposure. (No external link available) Positive Sentiment: Cisco presented at its second annual AI Summit (prepared remarks published), reiterating product roadmap and go-to-market momentum around AI networking and software — supporting the company’s argument for higher-growth margins from AI-driven workloads. AI Summit remarks transcript

Cisco presented at its second annual AI Summit (prepared remarks published), reiterating product roadmap and go-to-market momentum around AI networking and software — supporting the company’s argument for higher-growth margins from AI-driven workloads. Positive Sentiment: Corporate/strategy news: Cisco is tying its AI networking push to renewable-powered data centers — a move that can appeal to customers prioritizing sustainability while positioning Cisco for AI infrastructure spending. AI + renewables story

Corporate/strategy news: Cisco is tying its AI networking push to renewable-powered data centers — a move that can appeal to customers prioritizing sustainability while positioning Cisco for AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: Media/analysis pieces: Several articles discuss whether CSCO is a buy after recent highs and summarize analyst views; useful for retail readers but not a direct catalyst. MSN: is CSCO a buy?

Media/analysis pieces: Several articles discuss whether CSCO is a buy after recent highs and summarize analyst views; useful for retail readers but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other broker-coverage summaries note broad analyst support; these pieces recap sell-side sentiment but do not add new fundamental data. Zacks analyst summary

Zacks and other broker-coverage summaries note broad analyst support; these pieces recap sell-side sentiment but do not add new fundamental data. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears corrupted (shows 0 shares / NaN change), so it provides no actionable signal; ignore until clarified by reliable data providers. (No external link available)

Reported short-interest data appears corrupted (shows 0 shares / NaN change), so it provides no actionable signal; ignore until clarified by reliable data providers. (No external link available) Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate analyst coverage summaries are circulating (MSN roundup), which can influence sentiment but mostly reiterate existing bullish tilt after recent results and guidance. MSN analyst roundup

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.3%

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,887,068.88. The trade was a 36.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $320.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.