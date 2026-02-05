Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $1.65 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $15,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 566,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,504,230. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,596.60. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 257,397 shares of company stock worth $33,385,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $114.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $146.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $146.73.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

