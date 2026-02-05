BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,758 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $97,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $155,617.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,653.89. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,095,782.24. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,609 shares of company stock worth $2,044,898. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 6.6%

AMAT stock opened at $297.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $344.60. The company has a market cap of $236.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 24.67%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Key Stories Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.