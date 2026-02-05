Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,860,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,168 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.3% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,923,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after buying an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $308.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

