St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.6% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record iPhone quarter and strong Q1 results are being highlighted by the market as the core fundamental catalyst — investors are treating better‑than‑expected revenue and what outlets call Apple’s biggest iPhone quarter as confirmation the company can still deliver durable hardware growth. Apple Just Had The Biggest Quarter In iPhone History
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and upgrades are lifting sentiment — firms including Goldman Sachs reaffirmed bullish views (with a $330 target) and separate upgrades have been reported, which fuels buying after the earnings beat. Apple Inc.: Reaffirmed Buy on Strengthening Services Ecosystem and Broad-Based App Store Recovery
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile bullish commentary (Jim Cramer and other outlets) and favorable coverage of Tim Cook’s tone after the quarter are amplifying momentum and drawing retail and momentum flows. Jim Cramer on Apple: “The Pessimists Are Starting to Tremble”
- Neutral Sentiment: Product and developer ecosystem moves (Apple adding agentic coding agents from Anthropic and OpenAI to Xcode) are constructive for developer engagement and long‑run AI positioning, but they’re a longer‑term positive rather than an immediate earnings driver. Apple adds agents from Anthropic and OpenAI to its coding tool
- Neutral Sentiment: Content/streaming slate news (Apple TV+ setting an October launch for a Mattel ‘Matchbox’ movie) is a small, timing‑specific positive for services engagement but unlikely to move fundamentals materially near term. Apple TV sets October launch for Mattel’s ‘Matchbox’ car movie
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Alphabet declined to discuss details of the Google‑Apple AI arrangement add opacity around a key partner relationship; this raises uncertainty but hasn’t produced concrete changes to Apple’s stated roadmap. Alphabet won’t talk about the Google-Apple AI deal, even to investors
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk — the DOJ’s renewed antitrust push around Google/Chrome and challenges to the court’s decision (which also touches on Google’s default search relationship with Apple) is the main near‑term downside risk. Any adverse outcome that forces changes to the Google default agreement could hit Apple’s services/search economics. DOJ Reignites Antitrust Fight Against Google, Challenges Court’s Refusal To Force Chrome Sale
Apple Stock Up 2.6%
Apple stock opened at $276.49 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.70.
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
