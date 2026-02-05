St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.6% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple



Insider Activity

Apple Stock Up 2.6%

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $276.49 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.70.

About Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

