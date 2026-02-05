Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,794,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,127 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $663,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 10,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $920,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,655. This represents a 40.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Partnership to target AI data-center demand — NextEra is positioning to capture AI load growth through a commercial push and partnership framework with Xcel that targets data-center customers and premium-margin generation solutions, which could lift long-term growth and valuation expectations. NextEra Targets AI Data Center Growth

Partnership to target AI data-center demand — NextEra is positioning to capture AI load growth through a commercial push and partnership framework with Xcel that targets data-center customers and premium-margin generation solutions, which could lift long-term growth and valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: MOU with Xcel to deliver generation for large loads — NextEra and Xcel signed an MOU to coordinate delivery of generation resources and enable large customer loads across Xcel territories, a deal-flow pipeline that can translate into long-term contracted revenue and quicker offtake for renewables and hybrid projects. Xcel and NextEra Agree to Deliver Generation Solutions

MOU with Xcel to deliver generation for large loads — NextEra and Xcel signed an MOU to coordinate delivery of generation resources and enable large customer loads across Xcel territories, a deal-flow pipeline that can translate into long-term contracted revenue and quicker offtake for renewables and hybrid projects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend appeal — BMO lifted its price target to $95 and kept an Outperform rating, citing earnings visibility; NextEra also appears on dividend-focused lists, reinforcing its appeal to income and total-return investors. These endorsements can help sustain buying interest. BMO Highlights Earnings Visibility

Analyst support and dividend appeal — BMO lifted its price target to $95 and kept an Outperform rating, citing earnings visibility; NextEra also appears on dividend-focused lists, reinforcing its appeal to income and total-return investors. These endorsements can help sustain buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail/institutional attention — Zacks notes increased investor attention to NEE; higher visibility drives volume and can amplify moves in either direction but is not itself directional. Zacks: Investor Attention

Heightened retail/institutional attention — Zacks notes increased investor attention to NEE; higher visibility drives volume and can amplify moves in either direction but is not itself directional. Neutral Sentiment: Peer-comparison analysis — Commentary comparing NEE to peers (e.g., NRG) highlights trade-offs between dividend yield, growth from new business lines (AI/data centers) and total-return profiles; useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. NRG vs NextEra Analysis

Peer-comparison analysis — Commentary comparing NEE to peers (e.g., NRG) highlights trade-offs between dividend yield, growth from new business lines (AI/data centers) and total-return profiles; useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Scrapped Wyoming wind project highlights political/regulatory risk — The NYT reports NextEra abandoned a major Wyoming wind build due to a federal/administration “blockade.” This shows execution and siting risk in certain jurisdictions and could weigh on future project pipeline assumptions and risk premium in the stock. NextEra Scraps Wyoming Wind Project

Shares of NEE opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $90.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

