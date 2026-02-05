Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $51.98 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,930 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $51,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 112.4% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 588.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.20%.The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.80%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research raised Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

