Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,366 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,291,781,000 after buying an additional 7,404,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,066,000 after buying an additional 2,066,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,228,655,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,247,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,697,000 after buying an additional 4,404,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

