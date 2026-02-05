Triglav Investments D.O.O. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,777,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,724,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,774,000 after buying an additional 526,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,786,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,896,000 after acquiring an additional 340,315 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,414,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,467,000 after acquiring an additional 408,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. HSBC upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. New Street Research set a $84.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 10,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $920,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,655. This trade represents a 40.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Partnership to target AI data-center demand — NextEra is positioning to capture AI load growth through a commercial push and partnership framework with Xcel that targets data-center customers and premium-margin generation solutions, which could lift long-term growth and valuation expectations. NextEra Targets AI Data Center Growth

Partnership to target AI data-center demand — NextEra is positioning to capture AI load growth through a commercial push and partnership framework with Xcel that targets data-center customers and premium-margin generation solutions, which could lift long-term growth and valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: MOU with Xcel to deliver generation for large loads — NextEra and Xcel signed an MOU to coordinate delivery of generation resources and enable large customer loads across Xcel territories, a deal-flow pipeline that can translate into long-term contracted revenue and quicker offtake for renewables and hybrid projects. Xcel and NextEra Agree to Deliver Generation Solutions

MOU with Xcel to deliver generation for large loads — NextEra and Xcel signed an MOU to coordinate delivery of generation resources and enable large customer loads across Xcel territories, a deal-flow pipeline that can translate into long-term contracted revenue and quicker offtake for renewables and hybrid projects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend appeal — BMO lifted its price target to $95 and kept an Outperform rating, citing earnings visibility; NextEra also appears on dividend-focused lists, reinforcing its appeal to income and total-return investors. These endorsements can help sustain buying interest. BMO Highlights Earnings Visibility

Analyst support and dividend appeal — BMO lifted its price target to $95 and kept an Outperform rating, citing earnings visibility; NextEra also appears on dividend-focused lists, reinforcing its appeal to income and total-return investors. These endorsements can help sustain buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail/institutional attention — Zacks notes increased investor attention to NEE; higher visibility drives volume and can amplify moves in either direction but is not itself directional. Zacks: Investor Attention

Heightened retail/institutional attention — Zacks notes increased investor attention to NEE; higher visibility drives volume and can amplify moves in either direction but is not itself directional. Neutral Sentiment: Peer-comparison analysis — Commentary comparing NEE to peers (e.g., NRG) highlights trade-offs between dividend yield, growth from new business lines (AI/data centers) and total-return profiles; useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. NRG vs NextEra Analysis

Peer-comparison analysis — Commentary comparing NEE to peers (e.g., NRG) highlights trade-offs between dividend yield, growth from new business lines (AI/data centers) and total-return profiles; useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Scrapped Wyoming wind project highlights political/regulatory risk — The NYT reports NextEra abandoned a major Wyoming wind build due to a federal/administration “blockade.” This shows execution and siting risk in certain jurisdictions and could weigh on future project pipeline assumptions and risk premium in the stock. NextEra Scraps Wyoming Wind Project

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NEE opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $187.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.