NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.6% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $91,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

NEE stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $90.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Partnership to target AI data-center demand — NextEra is positioning to capture AI load growth through a commercial push and partnership framework with Xcel that targets data-center customers and premium-margin generation solutions, which could lift long-term growth and valuation expectations. NextEra Targets AI Data Center Growth

Partnership to target AI data-center demand — NextEra is positioning to capture AI load growth through a commercial push and partnership framework with Xcel that targets data-center customers and premium-margin generation solutions, which could lift long-term growth and valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: MOU with Xcel to deliver generation for large loads — NextEra and Xcel signed an MOU to coordinate delivery of generation resources and enable large customer loads across Xcel territories, a deal-flow pipeline that can translate into long-term contracted revenue and quicker offtake for renewables and hybrid projects. Xcel and NextEra Agree to Deliver Generation Solutions

MOU with Xcel to deliver generation for large loads — NextEra and Xcel signed an MOU to coordinate delivery of generation resources and enable large customer loads across Xcel territories, a deal-flow pipeline that can translate into long-term contracted revenue and quicker offtake for renewables and hybrid projects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend appeal — BMO lifted its price target to $95 and kept an Outperform rating, citing earnings visibility; NextEra also appears on dividend-focused lists, reinforcing its appeal to income and total-return investors. These endorsements can help sustain buying interest. BMO Highlights Earnings Visibility

Analyst support and dividend appeal — BMO lifted its price target to $95 and kept an Outperform rating, citing earnings visibility; NextEra also appears on dividend-focused lists, reinforcing its appeal to income and total-return investors. These endorsements can help sustain buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail/institutional attention — Zacks notes increased investor attention to NEE; higher visibility drives volume and can amplify moves in either direction but is not itself directional. Zacks: Investor Attention

Heightened retail/institutional attention — Zacks notes increased investor attention to NEE; higher visibility drives volume and can amplify moves in either direction but is not itself directional. Neutral Sentiment: Peer-comparison analysis — Commentary comparing NEE to peers (e.g., NRG) highlights trade-offs between dividend yield, growth from new business lines (AI/data centers) and total-return profiles; useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. NRG vs NextEra Analysis

Peer-comparison analysis — Commentary comparing NEE to peers (e.g., NRG) highlights trade-offs between dividend yield, growth from new business lines (AI/data centers) and total-return profiles; useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Scrapped Wyoming wind project highlights political/regulatory risk — The NYT reports NextEra abandoned a major Wyoming wind build due to a federal/administration “blockade.” This shows execution and siting risk in certain jurisdictions and could weigh on future project pipeline assumptions and risk premium in the stock. NextEra Scraps Wyoming Wind Project

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 10,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $920,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,655. This trade represents a 40.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

