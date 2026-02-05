Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,903,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $283,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. National Bankshares set a $115.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.84.

NYSE BSX opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

