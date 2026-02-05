Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Replimune Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.
Replimune Group Stock Down 5.1%
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group
In other Replimune Group news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 5,208 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $47,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,100.80. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kapil Dhingra sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $32,957.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $257,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 3,638.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Replimune Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.
Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.
