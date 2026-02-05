Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $386.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $383.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $339.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.44. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $292.97 and a 1-year high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $34,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: WTW reported $8.12 EPS (vs. ~$7.93 consensus) and $2.94B revenue, driven by stronger operating margins and lower expenses; the beat and margin strength are cited as the primary catalyst for the rally. WTW Beats Q4 Estimates

Q4 results beat consensus: WTW reported $8.12 EPS (vs. ~$7.93 consensus) and $2.94B revenue, driven by stronger operating margins and lower expenses; the beat and margin strength are cited as the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $400 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying ~18% upside vs. the current price — signals of stronger sell‑side conviction. Truist PT Raise

Truist raised its price target to $400 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying ~18% upside vs. the current price — signals of stronger sell‑side conviction. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI boosted its target to $390 with an “outperform” rating, adding to analyst momentum and reinforcing upside expectations. Evercore PT Raise

Evercore ISI boosted its target to $390 with an “outperform” rating, adding to analyst momentum and reinforcing upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $379 and upgraded to “overweight,” another incremental endorsement from the Street. Wells Fargo PT Raise

Wells Fargo raised its target to $379 and upgraded to “overweight,” another incremental endorsement from the Street. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and presentation are available for deeper read‑throughs of segment performance, cost actions and management commentary — useful for assessing sustainability of margin gains. Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Presentation

Earnings call transcript and presentation are available for deeper read‑throughs of segment performance, cost actions and management commentary — useful for assessing sustainability of margin gains. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release and slide deck posted (full Q4 and FY 2025 disclosure) — contains guidance/comments that could influence next quarter expectations. GlobeNewswire Release

Company press release and slide deck posted (full Q4 and FY 2025 disclosure) — contains guidance/comments that could influence next quarter expectations. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was down ~3.3% year‑over‑year and EPS was essentially flat versus last year ($8.12 vs. $8.13), highlighting that the beat was driven largely by margin and expense improvements rather than top‑line acceleration — a potential risk if margins normalize. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

