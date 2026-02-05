Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Price

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $366.00 to $379.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WTW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $339.74 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $292.97 and a 1-year high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: WTW reported $8.12 EPS (vs. ~$7.93 consensus) and $2.94B revenue, driven by stronger operating margins and lower expenses; the beat and margin strength are cited as the primary catalyst for the rally. WTW Beats Q4 Estimates

Q4 results beat consensus: WTW reported $8.12 EPS (vs. ~$7.93 consensus) and $2.94B revenue, driven by stronger operating margins and lower expenses; the beat and margin strength are cited as the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $400 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying ~18% upside vs. the current price — signals of stronger sell‑side conviction. Truist PT Raise

Truist raised its price target to $400 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying ~18% upside vs. the current price — signals of stronger sell‑side conviction. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI boosted its target to $390 with an “outperform” rating, adding to analyst momentum and reinforcing upside expectations. Evercore PT Raise

Evercore ISI boosted its target to $390 with an “outperform” rating, adding to analyst momentum and reinforcing upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $379 and upgraded to “overweight,” another incremental endorsement from the Street. Wells Fargo PT Raise

Wells Fargo raised its target to $379 and upgraded to “overweight,” another incremental endorsement from the Street. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and presentation are available for deeper read‑throughs of segment performance, cost actions and management commentary — useful for assessing sustainability of margin gains. Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Presentation

Earnings call transcript and presentation are available for deeper read‑throughs of segment performance, cost actions and management commentary — useful for assessing sustainability of margin gains. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release and slide deck posted (full Q4 and FY 2025 disclosure) — contains guidance/comments that could influence next quarter expectations. GlobeNewswire Release

Company press release and slide deck posted (full Q4 and FY 2025 disclosure) — contains guidance/comments that could influence next quarter expectations. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was down ~3.3% year‑over‑year and EPS was essentially flat versus last year ($8.12 vs. $8.13), highlighting that the beat was driven largely by margin and expense improvements rather than top‑line acceleration — a potential risk if margins normalize. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

