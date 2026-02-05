H. B. Fuller Company $FUL Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,365 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get H. B. Fuller alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 94.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,795,000 after buying an additional 721,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 16.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in H. B. Fuller by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 555,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 247,815 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $66.00 price objective on H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H. B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Insider Activity

In other H. B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $413,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,165.58. The trade was a 42.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

FUL stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. H. B. Fuller Company has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $894.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.34 million. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

H. B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

H. B. Fuller Profile

(Free Report)

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller’s product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H. B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.