Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 1,851 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 120.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Micron announced a US$24 billion NAND “megafab” in Singapore — a large capacity commitment that supports long‑term NAND revenue and reinforces the company’s role in the AI/data‑center memory supply chain. Micron’s US$24b Singapore Fab Tests AI Memory Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are pushing targets higher (Mizuho, Phillip Securities and others), citing strong HBM/DRAM demand tied to AI — these upgrades support continued buying and institutional interest. Phillip Securities Sets $500 Price Target on HBM Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights an AI memory boom (HBM shortages, sold‑out 2026 supply) and Micron’s U.S. fabs/executive hires as competitive advantages — narratives that justify premium multiples if data‑center demand persists. Micron Technology Stock Opinions on AI Memory Boom
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Zacks, Forbes, valuation checks) note MU is a top momentum stock but caution some gains may be priced in — useful for timing and risk management but not an immediate catalyst. Micron (MU) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Options and strategy writeups (including ideas around a March 27 expiration) signal elevated derivatives activity — indicates traders positioning for volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Exploring New Options for Micron Technology (MU) with March 27th Expiration
- Negative Sentiment: EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares (~$10.7M) on Feb 2 — a large insider sale that can unsettle some investors despite repeated company insider dispositions during the rally. SEC Filing: Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: After a roughly 300% run over the past year, commentators note profit‑taking and unusual options flows pushed MU lower in short intervals — a reminder of heightened short‑term volatility even amid a bullish structural story. Micron (MU) Stock: Executive Offloads $10.7M Following 300% Rally
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MU opened at $382.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.53 and a 200-day moving average of $219.12.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
