J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,329 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 171.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in McKesson by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $959.34 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $570.51 and a fifty-two week high of $971.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $827.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $777.93.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 303.62% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Key Headlines Impacting McKesson

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings beat and revenue growth — McKesson reported quarterly EPS above consensus and revenue up ~11.4% year‑over‑year, driven by higher gross profit and operating profit expansion. Business Wire: Q3 Results & Guidance

Q3 earnings beat and revenue growth — McKesson reported quarterly EPS above consensus and revenue up ~11.4% year‑over‑year, driven by higher gross profit and operating profit expansion. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance — Management increased full‑year adjusted EPS to $38.80–$39.20, signaling confidence in specialty drug and oncology/biopharma services growth that underpins margin outlook. Reuters: Boosts 2026 Profit Forecast

Raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance — Management increased full‑year adjusted EPS to $38.80–$39.20, signaling confidence in specialty drug and oncology/biopharma services growth that underpins margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — Street enthusiasm around the beat + guidance lift sent shares to multi‑year/all‑time highs and a strong intraday jump as analysts and investors re‑rate growth expectations. Investing.com: Stock Hits All‑Time High

Market reaction — Street enthusiasm around the beat + guidance lift sent shares to multi‑year/all‑time highs and a strong intraday jump as analysts and investors re‑rate growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions mixed — Some firms nudged price targets higher (Wells Fargo, Mizuho) but maintained neutral/equal‑weight stances, so analyst moves are not uniformly bullish. Zacks: Broker View on MCK

Analyst actions mixed — Some firms nudged price targets higher (Wells Fargo, Mizuho) but maintained neutral/equal‑weight stances, so analyst moves are not uniformly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Operational cash‑flow weakness and balance‑sheet items — reporting flagged weaker operating cash flow versus last year and higher total liabilities, which could temper valuation upside if cash conversion doesn’t improve. Insider selling was also noted. QuiverQuant: EPS Beat but Weak Cash Flow

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $918.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

