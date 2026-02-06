Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $356,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,960 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,186,000 after buying an additional 3,380,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $4,288,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 41.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV opened at $218.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

