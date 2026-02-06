Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $356,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,960 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,186,000 after buying an additional 3,380,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $4,288,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 41.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE ABBV opened at $218.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and 2026 outlook raised — AbbVie reported Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS above estimates and issued 2026 adjusted EPS guidance that tops Street views, driven by strong immunology sales. AbbVie forecasts 2026 profit above estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Skyrizi & Rinvoq are the growth engines — Management said Skyrizi and Rinvoq grew strongly (double‑digit/30%+ rates in 2025), offsetting a smaller‑than‑expected Humira decline and driving the company’s top‑line beat. AbbVie Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/institutional support — Morgan Stanley nudged up its price target and several analysts/institutions are still accumulating shares, which supports upside case and dividend safety arguments cited by bulls. Analyst price target raise
- Positive Sentiment: Favorable real‑world Rinvoq data — New Japan real‑world data for Rinvoq could expand label/market confidence for ankylosing spondylitis and support future sales momentum. Rinvoq real-world data in Japan
- Neutral Sentiment: Market technical/positioning view — Some commentators describe the post‑earnings pullback as a buying opportunity, citing institutional accumulation and dividend support; this is sentiment/flow driven rather than new fundamental news. MarketBeat dip-is-buy analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: IPR&D / milestone accounting affects comparability — 2025 and some Q4 results include one‑time IPR&D/milestone impacts that complicate GAAP vs. adjusted comparisons; management’s 2026 guidance excludes future IPR&D burdens. PR Newswire results & IPR&D note
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term guidance and Q1 caution — AbbVie set Q1 2026 EPS guidance below some quarterly consensus and issued a slightly softer near‑term revenue tone (market focused on the lower quarterly guide even as full‑year was raised), which contributed to short‑term selling pressure. Earnings call / transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Diversification worries — Analysts flagged weakness in oncology and aesthetics and questioned growth durability beyond immunology, fueling debate about reliance on M&A and milestones to sustain long‑term growth. Seeking Alpha downgrade on diversification
- Negative Sentiment: Rinvoq expansion/valuation questions — Strategic moves such as the Rinvoq vitiligo push raise questions about incremental costs and valuation expectations, which could pressure sentiment if approval/commercial returns are uncertain. Rinvoq vitiligo valuation questions
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
