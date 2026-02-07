91,874 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Purchased by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 10.4% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,934,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of JPM opened at $322.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $877.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. HSBC set a $319.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.