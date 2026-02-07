Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 17.9% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen's outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock.

Q4 results beat Street estimates and management's commentary pushed the shares to a new 12‑month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY‑2026 guidance underpin the rally.

Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first‑in‑human Phase 1b trial for hard‑to‑treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long‑term pipeline upside if the program shows activity.

Post‑marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset's commercial outlook.

Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors.

Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades.

Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock's move to multi‑month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company‑specific news.

CVS said it will replace Amgen's and Lilly's bone‑disease treatments with lower‑cost alternatives on some preferred drug lists starting April 1 — a material commercial headwind for the affected product sales.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $384.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.45. The stock has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.43 and a 52-week high of $385.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. Amgen’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 66.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.65.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

