GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore Analyst Says

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,859,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,992 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,206,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,640,000 after acquiring an additional 514,007 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

See Also

