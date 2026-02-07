a16z Perennial Management L.P. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,066 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2,062.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,932,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 21,239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,042 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Shares of ORCL opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $411.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

