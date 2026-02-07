Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 153,535 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 30,645.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,535 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Federal Signal worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Federal Signal by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after acquiring an additional 497,652 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $79,165,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,930,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of FSS opened at $116.87 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Federal Signal

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.