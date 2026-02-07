Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $205.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.17.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.46 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,378.60. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total value of $3,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,413,024.36. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $74,302,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $998,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 693.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after buying an additional 76,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

