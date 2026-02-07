Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $23.85 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 9.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Apple were worth $23,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $278.12 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.05 and a 200 day moving average of $253.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.