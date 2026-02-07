GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Raised to $91.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

