Renaissance Group LLC Sells 34,676 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,676 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA accounts for 1.6% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Comfort Systems USA worth $43,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total transaction of $4,190,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at $38,186,437.12. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total transaction of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,518.08. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $11,972,106. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,229.03 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,230.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,036.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $883.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,064.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.