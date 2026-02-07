Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,120,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,400,000 after buying an additional 4,998,154 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,627,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,027,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,306,000 after buying an additional 2,581,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

See Also

