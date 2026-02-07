EPR Properties $EPR Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.57% of EPR Properties worth $25,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,093,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,870,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,975,000 after purchasing an additional 553,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,693,000 after purchasing an additional 348,908 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 611,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 247,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $404,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,583.66. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 154.59%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

