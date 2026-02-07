Tigress Financial Initiates Coverage on Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN)

Stock analysts at Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

MDLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Medline in a report on Sunday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Medline in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLN opened at $47.30 on Thursday. Medline has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

In related news, Director Charles N. Mills acquired 2,579,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,799,990.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,441,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,799,991. This trade represents a -1,870.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Mills purchased 2,586,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,974.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,586,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,999,974. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Medline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Medline in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply‑chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

