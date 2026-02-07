Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $233.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $236.00 price objective on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $202.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.20. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $207.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,128.17. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $400,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,224.42. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,308. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Five Below by 40,774,210.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,445,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $831,740,000 after buying an additional 69,101 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,771,000 after buying an additional 332,615 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,370,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Five Below by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,353,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

