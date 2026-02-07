AAR (NYSE:AIR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get AAR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $107.00 price target on AAR in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

View Our Latest Report on AIR

AAR Price Performance

AIR opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. AAR has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $113.65.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. AAR had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $795.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 23,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $2,292,418.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 65,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,881.45. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 4,787 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $455,961.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,304.25. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 128,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,517,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in AAR by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AAR by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 72,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 76,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.