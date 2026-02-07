Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADUS. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $105.88 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $124.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,696. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,998 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

