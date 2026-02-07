Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Envirotech Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Envirotech Vehicles currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.
