Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $384.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $385.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 165.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,590,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More.

Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Street estimates and management’s commentary pushed the shares to a new 12‑month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY‑2026 guidance underpin the rally. Read More.

Q4 results beat Street estimates and management’s commentary pushed the shares to a new 12‑month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY‑2026 guidance underpin the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first‑in‑human Phase 1b trial for hard‑to‑treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long‑term pipeline upside if the program shows activity. Read More.

Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first‑in‑human Phase 1b trial for hard‑to‑treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long‑term pipeline upside if the program shows activity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Post‑marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset’s commercial outlook. Read More.

Post‑marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset’s commercial outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors. Read More.

Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades. Read More.

Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock’s move to multi‑month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company‑specific news. Read More.

Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock’s move to multi‑month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company‑specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CVS said it will replace Amgen’s and Lilly’s bone‑disease treatments with lower‑cost alternatives on some preferred drug lists starting April 1 — a material commercial headwind for the affected product sales. Read More.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.