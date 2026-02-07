Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Shares of AGM opened at $171.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.87 and its 200-day moving average is $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 124.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM), commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company’s principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.