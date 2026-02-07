Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

ANF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

ANF stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.79. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 17,031 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,737,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 338,272 shares in the company, valued at $34,503,744. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 320,231 shares of company stock worth $31,684,458 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Abercrombie & Fitch this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms maintain bullish views and raised price targets on ANF in recent months (median targets in the $115–160 range), supporting longer‑term upside expectations.

Multiple Wall Street firms maintain bullish views and raised price targets on ANF in recent months (median targets in the $115–160 range), supporting longer‑term upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Abercrombie reported a recent quarter with an EPS beat and year‑over‑year revenue growth, underscoring continued profitability and margin strength that investors may reward.

Abercrombie reported a recent quarter with an EPS beat and year‑over‑year revenue growth, underscoring continued profitability and margin strength that investors may reward. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled its Q4 and full‑year 2025 results and conference call for March 4, 2026 — an event that will likely drive short‑term price movement as investors reassess guidance and comps. Earnings Release Notice

The company scheduled its Q4 and full‑year 2025 results and conference call for March 4, 2026 — an event that will likely drive short‑term price movement as investors reassess guidance and comps. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces (Zacks/Yahoo) are highlighting ANF as a trending/attractive name after recent pullbacks, which may boost retail interest but don’t change fundamentals on their own. Zacks Coverage

Media pieces (Zacks/Yahoo) are highlighting ANF as a trending/attractive name after recent pullbacks, which may boost retail interest but don’t change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: CEO Fran Horowitz has sold multiple large blocks of ANF shares in recent weeks (including ~50,000 shares on Feb. 2 and additional sales on Feb. 4–5), reducing her holdings and contributing to negative investor sentiment; the latest SEC filing details the Feb. 5 sale. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

CEO Fran Horowitz has sold multiple large blocks of ANF shares in recent weeks (including ~50,000 shares on Feb. 2 and additional sales on Feb. 4–5), reducing her holdings and contributing to negative investor sentiment; the latest SEC filing details the Feb. 5 sale. Negative Sentiment: Aggregate insider activity is heavily skewed to sales (Quiver notes 13 open‑market insider sales and no purchases in the last six months), which can be interpreted by the market as a cautionary signal even if sales are for personal/liquidity reasons. Quiver — Insider Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

