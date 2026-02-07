Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 10,540 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $19,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore set a $180.00 price objective on Dell Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.26.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

