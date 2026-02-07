BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $7.38 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,180.72. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.58. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

