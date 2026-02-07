Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $222.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average of $223.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,250. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,114 shares of company stock worth $12,092,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

