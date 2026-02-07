Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $157.47 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $160.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

