Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,085 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $240.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.54 and its 200 day moving average is $193.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $240.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

