Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $488.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $549.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $609.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $1,488,256.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,494.40. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 126 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.02, for a total transaction of $65,522.52. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 73,616 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,575 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

