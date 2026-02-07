Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

