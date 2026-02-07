Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $14.52 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,403 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 806,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $836,860.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

