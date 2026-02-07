Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $9.62. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 57,099 shares trading hands.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Asure Software

Asure Software Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

The company has a market cap of $247.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Asure Software by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) is a Texas‐based technology company specializing in cloud‐based workforce and workspace management solutions. The company develops software that streamlines human capital management (HCM), payroll processing, time and attendance tracking, and workspace reservation for businesses seeking to optimize employee experience and operational efficiency.

The Asure platform includes modules for payroll administration, benefits enrollment, performance management, applicant tracking and onboarding, as well as mobile and web‐based timekeeping.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.